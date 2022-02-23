ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamal Edwards, who nurtured UK musical talent, dead at 31

LONDON (AP) — Jamal Edwards, a British music entrepreneur who championed U.K. rap...

BBC

Jamal Edwards: Tributes flood in for music entrepreneur

Prince Charles, rapper Dave and actress Michaela Coel are among the many voices paying tribute to entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards. Edwards, who has died at the age of 31, is the son of singer and presenter Brenda Edwards, who said she was "completely devastated". The Prince of Wales...
MUSIC
BBC

Jamal Edwards: Fans mourn music pioneer at Acton vigil

Fans and friends of music pioneer Jamal Edwards gathered at a vigil in west London on Monday evening to pay tribute to the 31-year-old, who died on Sunday. Edwards was the founder of SBTV, an online grime and rap platform that helped launch the careers of artists like Dave, Skepta and Ed Sheeran.
MUSIC
UK Youtube Channel SBTV Founder Jamal Edwards Dead At 31

According to a report from Vlad TV, Jamal Edwards, the founder of UK Youtube Channel SBTV, has died from unknown causes. He was only 31 years old. A statement from Vlad read, “Jamal and I started our Youtube channels around the same time 14 years ago. I was a big fan of what he was doing overseas and we would catch up every few years to compare what we were doing with our companies. He was always pushing the envelope of what a Youtuber can accomplish and really inspired me to set my goals higher. He always had happy energy and was really passionate about the music and his role in UK Hip Hop. I still can’t believe he passed away so young. My condolences to his family, friends, and fans worldwide.”
Jamal Edwards, entrepreneur who broke new talent such as Stormzy and Ed Sheeran on his online music platform SBTV – obituary

Jamal Edwards, who has died of a heart attack aged 31, was an entrepreneur, philanthropist and YouTube star who founded the online music platform SBTV, which kickstarted the careers of musicians as diverse as Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Skepta, Jessie J, Emeli Sandé and Dave; he went on to build an extensive portfolio of charity work, including projects with the Princes Charles, William and Harry.
Jamal Edwards, UK Music’s Beacon Of Light, Shines On Through Us All

The sad and untimely passing of young music OG, entrepreneur and philanthropist Jamal Edwards on Sunday has rocked me, to say the least. My week—so far—has been a complete right-off, as if it were a family member that had gone on to be with the Lord. It’s 8pm...
