VIDEO: Activities can lean on tech for better travel experiences

Can you imagine a future where a robot is part of your day-to-day life? Where your furniture could move around the house by itself at your whim? Or when you wouldn't have to throw out the trash because the trashcan would do it for you? Does this all sound too far-fetched? Look around you. Little by little robots have been spidering their way into our world, and we can see even more changes coming sooner than you think.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO