Soccer

US women’s team players see settlement as turning point

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 3 days ago

(AP) — U.S. women’s national team players who spent years battling for pay...

The Independent

Hope Solo says US women’s soccer $24m equal pay settlement is ‘infuriating’ failure: ‘Read the fine print’

One of the most prominent American female football players said she considers this week’s $24m pay discrimination settlement between the US Women’s National Team and the US Soccer Federation to be a “heartbreaking and infuriating” failure.On Tuesday, the USWMNT and USSF settled a long-running lawsuit accusing the federation of failing to pay the team, the most winning national outfit in women’s soccer globally, as much as America’s often hapless men’s team, violating the Equal Pay Act.But the settlement is contingent on the USSF and the Stars and Stripes squad working out a new collective bargaining agreement, which former US...
MSNBC

U.S. women's national soccer team's $24 million settlement is just a start

The class-action lawsuit calling for equal pay that was filed by all 28 members of the World Cup-winning U.S. women’s soccer team was perhaps the most powerful and provocative story involving sports and politics that we’ve seen over the last five years, and to the delight of many people across the sports world, it ended Monday when all parties settled for $24 million, $22 million of which will be split among the athletes.
BBC

Women's World Cup: Teams can fulfil fixtures with nine players

Teams at the Women's World Cup will be able to fulfil their fixtures with only nine fit players if their squad is hit by Covid-19. The tournament in New Zealand, which has some of the world's strictest Covid protocols, begins on 4 March. The eight teams have squads of 15...
