ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver, PA

Beaver woman sentenced to federal prison in $1 million tax embezzlement

By Renatta Signorini
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BlrcJ_0eMcc9AX00
Getty Images

A Beaver County woman was sentenced Tuesday to a year and a day in a federal prison for stealing more than $1 million in tax payments, according to federal prosecutors.

Jeanne Bowser, 63, of Center, was ordered to spend three years on supervised release after the prison term. She pleaded guilty in April to charges of wire fraud and filing false income tax returns.

She was the elected tax collector for Center and collected tax payments for Central Valley School District, according to court filings. Prosecutors said she wrote checks to herself from an account containing tax payments and deposited cash payments into her own bank account between December 2011 and about August 2019.

Investigators said Bowser submitted fraudulent tax returns between 2014 and 2019.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee Karl said in a sentencing memorandum that Bowser breached the community’s trust.

“For at least eight years, she stole taxpayers’ funds hundreds of times, and only stopped because she got caught,” he wrote. “This was not a spur-of-the-moment mistake. It was a long, well-planned course of embezzlement and lies.”

Defense attorney Francis C. Rapp Jr. pointed to the drug addictions of family members as Bowser’s motivation to steal the money in an effort to get them into treatment and pay off drug dealers. She sought a sentence of home confinement.

“… Jeanne did not use the funds taken from the school district and the township to support herself or some extravagant lifestyle,” Rapp wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “Rather, she turned to that source of funds only after totally exhausting her own resources to keep her family safe.”

Bowser was ordered to pay $1.3 million in restitution to the township, school district, insurance companies and IRS. She is expected to report April 22 to begin serving her sentence.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

CDC eases mask guidelines for schools and other indoor places. Here's how to stay safe.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, most Americans can take off their masks. Based on new metrics that take into account Covid hospitalizations, hospital capacity and new Covid cases, more than 70 percent of the country lives in an area where indoor masks are no longer recommended. For schools located in these parts of the U.S., this represents a seismic shift. Up until now, the agency had recommended universal indoor mask use in K-12 schools to reduce Covid transmission.
EDUCATION
The Hill

Europe braces for wave of Ukrainian refugees

A mass exodus of Ukrainians risks overwhelming resources in neighboring countries even as Europe pledges to aid refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion. U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that anywhere from 1 million to 5 million Ukrainians could be displaced as Russian forces enter the country from the north, south and east.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Beaver, PA
Beaver, PA
Crime & Safety
Beaver County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Beaver County, PA
CBS News

1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Las Vegas hookah lounge

An overnight shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge left one man dead and 13 other people injured, police said Saturday. The suspect or suspects fled the scene, and police are still looking for them, CBS affiliate KLAS reports. Police believe, based on a preliminary investigation, that two people got...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Sentencing#Prison#Tax Filing#Center
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
459
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy