Danton, who taught ballet until late in life, dies at 102

Brenda Deiss, the former secretary who was cast by Red Rocket writer-director Sean Baker to play the mother-in-law of Simon Rex’s lead character Mikey Saber, died Monday at Clear Lake Hospital in Clear Lake, Texas, of complications from in a stroke last month. She was 60.
A spokesperson for the film confirmed her death. See Baker’s Instagram tribute below.
In a statement provided to Deadline, Baker, who often casts non-professional actors in his films, said: “In the short time we spent together, she created with us, laughed with us and shared her stories with us, some of them heartbreaking and others insightful...
Carmen Herrera was 106 when she died on Feb. 12 in the loft in Manhattan where she had worked for more than half a century, creating a lifetime’s worth of abstract art that went almost entirely overlooked until her life was nearly over. Ms. Herrera, who was born in...
A cornerstone of the Covent Garden Ballet, Henry Danton has died in Mississippi at the great age of 102. Danton was part of the opening 1946 cast of Frederick Ashton’s Symphonic Variations, alongside Margot Fonteyn, Moira Shearer, Pamela May, Michael Somes and Brian Shaw. He went on to join...
Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
A PROMISING actor who appeared in Coronation Street has died at the age of 27 after "falling ill" in Costa Rica. Joseph Owen Wandera, 27, sadly died in January this year after having a seizure while on holiday, an inquest heard. The actor, who started his career at MaD Theatre...
Although an official cause of death has yet to be determined by the coroner’s office, which instead has deferred its findings “pending additional investigation,” reports indicate that “General Hospital” actress Lindsey Pearlman had left two suicide notes before her body was found last Friday in a car parked near Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles.
In his ongoing efforts to scrub footage of his daughter's killing from the internet, the father of murdered journalist Alison Parker has turned the horrifying video clip into an NFT, or non-fungible token, PEOPLE learned. Andy Parker's 24-year-old daughter was conducting an on-air interview for Virginia's WDBJ on the morning...
CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — Imagine you’re in the middle of dinner eating seafood and you bite into something worth more than the bill. That’s what happened to one couple down The Shore recently.
“It’s like a once in a lifetime event,” Maria Spressler said.
Last Sunday, Michael Spressler ordered his usual appetizer, a dozen clams on the half shell.
“I was down to the 12th one and when I picked it up on the fork it looked kinda heavy, but I didn’t think nothing of it,” Michael Spressler said. “Then when I started to eat it I noticed something was in my...
I had a crush on a girl when I was in the 12th grade. She was a year older than me, but she never knew. She was pretty, funny, and smart. We used to be best friends until our friendship became awkward because I started having feelings for her. Unfortunately, she had no idea how to react, so we lost contact...except we still had a class together three years later in medicine, and once again, we were best friends. And once again, it turned awkward.
Authorities investigating Bob Saget’s death have reportedly come up with a new theory about what transpired in the hotel room where the comedian was found.Saget was found dead in the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes in Florida on 9 January 2021. According to his family’s statement, he died of accidental trauma to the head. Investigators said there were no signs of drug use or alcohol in Saget’s passing, with the Medical Examiner’s office suggesting that the Full House actor had “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep”. The autopsy...
Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
What do you do when a man who was integral to your business for over fifteen years dies?. Lorenzo Cardy was Karma Sushi Bar Grill’s longest running employee when he died of COVID-19 in July of 2020. On Tuesday, February 22, as part of their Good Karma Tuesday program, Karma will celebrate “Renz-day” in honor of Cardy by donating 50% of all sales to his family.
Real Housewives of Potomac newcomer Mia Thornton has been diagnosed with cancer. The 37-year-old businesswoman-turned-Bravo star revealed the emotional news to her followers on Friday. Sharing a selfie while sitting in her living room, Thornton said she was first told about her cancer last week. Article continues below advertisement. "Same...
If you went to a performance of Ballet El Paso, Ballet of the Americas, UTEP ballet, or Texas Western Civic Ballet, chances are you saw a production that was headed by El Paso's grande dame of ballet, Ingeborg Heuser. Heuser was the face of ballet in El Paso for over five decades. She will be missed terribly by the arts community in our city. Without her, it is unlikely that El Paso would have had professional ballet.
It's a man's world, but these women ruled it! Check out the Top 5 women gangsters of New York. Stephanie St. Clair aka Queenie aka Madame St. Clair was the numbers queen of Harlem. She was Creole (African and French descent). She was a female boss and sometimes-gangster. She used strategy and force to keep other gangsters, like Dutch Schultz, out of Harlem. According to the Mob Museum,
Shanna Moakler‘s daughter Alabama Barker is so worried about her mom, after the former beauty queen’s ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau went on a profanity-riddled Instagram tirade claiming their relationship was over and was arrested for felony domestic violence. The teen took to her Instagram Stories to reassure fans that Shanna “is OK.”
1883 star Tim McGraw has weighed in on the fate of his on-screen daughter Elsa Dutton ahead of the Western period drama's season one finale on Sunday. Speaking to TVLine, the actor and country music star who stars in the Yellowstone prequel series opposite his real-life wife Faith Hill revealed that his character has very little hope for his daughter's survival. Asked whether James Dutton thinks Elsa will manage to recover from the wounds she sustained in the penultimate episode, he said: "I don't think he has any hope at all."
UPDATE: Rick Ross is reportedly in stable condition after suffering a second seizure on another flight. The second flight, headed to Memphis from Fort Lauderdale, had to make an emergency landing in Birmingham, Alabama at 5:44 p.m. CT. 5:54 P.M. FRIDAY: Earlier today on a flight from Fort Lauderdale to...
What happened to the infamous Ford V8 that took Bonnie and Clyde across the nation on their 13 victim killing and robbing spree?. Bonnie and Clyde were some of history’s most infamous killers ever to use the vast roads of America to their advantage. The stories of their various adventures in the world of crime have made them icons in the minds of most Americans. Traveling mainly through Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Missouri, these criminals would go on to terrify the nation with their intense killing spree of 13 people. This wild string of killing and robbery was completed with a stolen 1934 Ford V8, which was faster than most police vehicles at the time. But, of course, that car is now a piece of American history as it is the car that the devilish duo would lose their lives in. So, where is it now?
