Rockville, MN

MN Senate Republicans Want Electric Vehicle Tax

By Jim Maurice
 2 days ago
ST. PAUL -- An electric vehicle tax, the rough equivalent of Minnesota's gasoline tax, is one plan that's popped up in the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate to address what backers say is a continued shortage of funds...

