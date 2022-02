Using virtual desktops in Windows 10 can be highly advantageous, particularly for anyone with a single-monitor setup. If you're still working from home due to the pandemic and juggling several different projects on the same computer, multiple desktops can be a life-saver. (And now, if you're one of the many who are upgrading to Windows 11, it's even easier to set up and toggle between multiple virtual desktops. And you'll have access to other cool features like support for Android apps.) Whether you're a longtime Windows 10 user or have only recently upgraded to Windows 10 after support for Windows 7 ended in 2020, we'll walk you through using multiple virtual desktops.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO