ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Peloton is still investigating how many of its bikes are rusting from the inside

By Mary Hanbury
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20fnta_0eMcaxhq00
Peloton is tackling a rusty bike problem.

John Smith/VIEWpress

  • Peloton says it is still investigating issues with rusting bikes.
  • In a statement to Insider, a spokesperson did not rule out whether new inventory is impacted.
  • It's the latest in a long list of challenges that the company is facing.

Peloton says it is still investigating an issue with internal rusting on some of its bikes, which was first highlighted in a Financial Times investigation this month.

The FT reported that the at-home fitness giant had received a series of bikes from its supplier in Taiwan in 2021 that had corrosion on some of the internal tubes. The company never publicly commented on the issue at the time but launched "Project Tinman" in response, an initiative to guide warehouse workers on how to spot and remove rust, and define what level of product rusting was acceptable to send to the customer.

While many bikes were fixed, seven employees from three different states in the US told the FT that some bikes affected by rusting were knowingly sent to customers as the company struggled to keep up with soaring demand and lack of supply at the time.

The FT later reported that photographs shared by one warehouse worker suggested that the company was still receiving these rusting bikes.

In a statement to Insider, a spokesperson for Peloton said that the company is still investigating the rusting issue and will continue to do so until it identifies every impacted bike. The spokesperson would not comment specifically on whether the issues were impacting new bikes arriving at its warehouses or only on inventory delivered from its supplier in 2021.

The company said that the corrosion only affects the inside of the bike's frame, is not visible to the customer, and has no impact on its performance or quality. If customers do find that it causes any issues, Peloton will replace their bike, a spokesperson said.

Rusting bikes is the latest in a long list of challenges that the company has faced over the past few months, which largely stems from a surge in demand for its products during the pandemic and a subsequent a sharp decline in orders, that left the company flailing.

Last month, the company's founder and CEO, John Foley, stepped down and 2,800 corporate employees were laid off in a bid to cut costs. New CEO, Barry McCarthy, formerly CFO of Spotify and Netflix, is now promising to reshape the business and claw back profitability for investors.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Peloton down: Bike and classes hit by ‘major outage’, company says

Peloton’s smart bikes and other services have stopped working amid a “major outage”.The company said it was aware of the issue and working to fix it.“We are currently investigating an issue with Peloton services,” it wrote on its website.“This may impact your ability to take classes or access pages on the web. We apologize for any impact this may have on your workout.”All of the company’s major services – including logging into or activating its bike and treadmills, and playing live or on-demand classes – stopped working in the outage, Peloton said.The problems come amid a difficult time for Peloton, which has...
Daily Beast

Sorry, Peloton—This Under-the-Desk Bike Is a Life Changer

Scouting Report: If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to work out at home or in the office, the DeskCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike is about to change your life. I originally began looking into under-desk exercise bikes for my mom because they're great for mobility-challenged seniors, but I quickly realized how great they are for anyone who spends most of the day at a desk. Um, hello!
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Financial Times
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
WLOS.com

Expect these 7 popular grocery items to jump in price

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - These seven groceries may have a spike in their prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported grocery prices rose 6.5% in 2021, the largest increase in over 10 years. While some people may not see an increase in price depending on their preferred grocery store, others could see an increase of some common items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Rust
BGR.com

If you bought this popular dollar store product, there’s an urgent recall

The winter is raging on and it’ll be a few months until most people get to lounge in the sun again. But just in case you decide to go on vacation and dig up your beach gear from storage, you should make sure that the beach loungers you have at home aren’t part of a brand new Family Dollar recall. The products pose of risk of injury, as they can collapse unexpectedly and injure the user.
CHINA
foodsafetynews.com

Soda recalled after consumer complains of glass in product

Following a consumer complaint, Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda from the marketplace because of the possible presence of glass. The company reports that the soda was sold nationwide in Canada, according to a recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. “Do...
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
SlashGear

Why Ford Is Done Selling the 2022 Maverick

Ford disappointed customers when it revealed it would be suspending orders for its all-new, hybrid Ford Maverick pickup truck. Since its debut, the truck has been such a hit that January 27, 2022 was the last day to order one — at least for now, Fox News reports. Chris...
CARS
FingerLakes1.com

Costco: New store coming to this state

Costco’s is one of the best stores for grocery shopping. Especially when it comes to shopping in bulk. If this is your state you might want to keep reading. Store memberships are about $60-$120. Which considering all the perks it comes with. If you’re serious about your shopping this...
SACRAMENTO, CA
BGR.com

Soda recall: Pieces of glass might be floating in this soda, so don’t drink it

Drink recalls aren’t uncommon, as we’ve seen a few notable soda and drink recalls in the past few months. Contamination with foreign substances can lead to such recalls. Pieces of glass or metal can end up in the drinks during production. As a result, the manufacturer will recall entire batches out of an abundance of caution. That’s exactly what happened with Loblaw Companies this week. The firm issued a recall for the PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda.
DRINKS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans for Walmart Closings in 2022

Walmart is the nation’s largest brick and mortar retailer, but are more lower-performing locations expected to close in 2022?. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on international statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to several economic experts and media outlets, including QuerySprout.com, The Wall Street Journal, Corporate.Walmart.com, Business Insider, and BestLifeOnline.com.
Times Union

Why no-frills Aldi grocery stores have cult appeal

There are no vegetable misters bathing the kale, no Muzak over the loudspeakers, and nobody bagging groceries at Aldi supermarkets, the German chain with Midwest headquarters whose locations in the region include Hudson, Kingston, Newburgh and Wappingers Falls, to name a few. It’s not the lack of those features that...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Middletown Press

Amazon Opens Revolutionary Whole Foods With Technology That Could Make More Than 3 Million U.S. Jobs Obsolete

The first Whole Foods utilizing cashierless technology opened its doors earlier this week, making register-free shopping a reality for customers at the 21,500-square-foot store located in Washington D.C., Axios reports. Amazon, the grocery chain's parent company, has been developing its "Just Walk Out" system, which allows customers to load their...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

405K+
Followers
25K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy