Peloton is still investigating how many of its bikes are rusting from the inside

Peloton says it is still investigating issues with rusting bikes.

In a statement to Insider, a spokesperson did not rule out whether new inventory is impacted.

It's the latest in a long list of challenges that the company is facing.

Peloton says it is still investigating an issue with internal rusting on some of its bikes, which was first highlighted in a Financial Times investigation this month.

The FT reported that the at-home fitness giant had received a series of bikes from its supplier in Taiwan in 2021 that had corrosion on some of the internal tubes. The company never publicly commented on the issue at the time but launched "Project Tinman" in response, an initiative to guide warehouse workers on how to spot and remove rust, and define what level of product rusting was acceptable to send to the customer.

While many bikes were fixed, seven employees from three different states in the US told the FT that some bikes affected by rusting were knowingly sent to customers as the company struggled to keep up with soaring demand and lack of supply at the time.

The FT later reported that photographs shared by one warehouse worker suggested that the company was still receiving these rusting bikes.

In a statement to Insider, a spokesperson for Peloton said that the company is still investigating the rusting issue and will continue to do so until it identifies every impacted bike. The spokesperson would not comment specifically on whether the issues were impacting new bikes arriving at its warehouses or only on inventory delivered from its supplier in 2021.

The company said that the corrosion only affects the inside of the bike's frame, is not visible to the customer, and has no impact on its performance or quality. If customers do find that it causes any issues, Peloton will replace their bike, a spokesperson said.

Rusting bikes is the latest in a long list of challenges that the company has faced over the past few months, which largely stems from a surge in demand for its products during the pandemic and a subsequent a sharp decline in orders, that left the company flailing.

Last month, the company's founder and CEO, John Foley, stepped down and 2,800 corporate employees were laid off in a bid to cut costs. New CEO, Barry McCarthy, formerly CFO of Spotify and Netflix, is now promising to reshape the business and claw back profitability for investors.