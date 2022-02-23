ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

EPSO identifies inmate who died while incarcerated

By Paige Weeks
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k2b8E_0eMca2v200

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The identity of the man who died due to a ‘possible medical issue’ while inside the El Paso County Jail has been publicly identified.

The inmate has been identified as Sean Williams, 32.

ORIGINAL STORY: EPSO says possible medical issue caused male inmate’s death

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), on Feb. 15, just after 8:00 p.m., Williams died while in custody. Williams had been escorted to the medical section for a possible medical issue and became unresponsive.

EPSO says life saving measures were used by personnel and responders from American Medical Response (AMR).

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will conduct a full autopsy to make an official determination as to the cause of death.

CRIME NEWS: Officer-involved shooting at Liberty Point International School leaves one dead

This is an active investigation and all updates and information on this incident will come only from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 2

Related
KXRM

Deputies investigate shooting, one hospitalized

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriffs’ Office is investigating a shooting that left one hospitalized. On Saturday, Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 0-11 block of Baldwyn Drive in reference to a shooting, according to a press release. Upon arrival, authorities learned that the victim had a verbal confrontation with the occupants […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Authorities search for robbery suspect

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a robbery suspect. Saturday morning, a man was seen on surveillance footage at a Blende convenience store stealing merchandise and assaulting an employee, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect is described as a short Hispanic […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police investigate suspicious death Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are investigating a suspicious death on Saturday. Officers were called around 4 p.m. to the 700 block of Bellevue Place and found a woman dead. Pueblo Police crimes against persons detectives and crime scene investigations unit are investigating the suspicious death. The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man arrested for possession in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department has arrested a man for multiple charges related to possession of a controlled substance. Pueblo PD announced the arrest of Bryan Landeros Friday afternoon as a part of the agency’s Safe Streets Arrests. Landeros was wanted with a warrant for Dangerous Drugs which included Possession of a Controlled […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
County
El Paso County, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

Man arrested after attacking neighbor with Machete

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he attacked a neighbor with multiple weapons. On Friday, at approximately 1:47 a.m. the El Paso County Sheriffs Office Communications Center received a report of a stabbing, according to a press release. The individual reporting told officials that their […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Woman arrested on multiple charges including fraud, theft

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department has arrested a woman wanted on over 10 charges, including fraud, theft, and possession. Pueblo PD announced the arrest of Brandy Aragon Friday Afternoon as a part of the agency’s Safe Streets Arrests. Aragon was wanted with three warrants for Failure to Appear, according to Pueblo PD. Including […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime News#Shooting#The Inmate#American Medical#Amr#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Pueblo PD searches for wanted men

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department asks the public for assistance in searching for two wanted men. The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted individuals, according to Pueblo PD. Samuel Sintas, 26 Sintas is wanted with a warrant for Burglary, including Theft and Criminal Mischief. His bond has […]
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Have you seen him: Authorities search for porch pirate

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking the public for assistance as they search for a man wanted for theft. On Tuesday, at approximately 2:30 p.m. a man was seen on camera stealing a package from a home. The home was located at the 400 block of Ruby […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs PD investigates homicide

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the death of a 39-year-old man. On Sunday, at approximately 12:06 a.m. CSPD’s Communication Center received reports of shots being fired at the 2500 block of East Uintah Street, according to a press release. CSPD officers responded to the scene where they discovered a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

First responders contain overnight chimney fire in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — An overnight chimney fire in Teller County caused several first responders to flock to a residential area in Woodland Park. Thursday evening, Woodland Park Police and NE Teller County Fire Protection District responded to Scott Avenue and Highway 24 for reports of heavy smoke and a burning smell. Units discovered a […]
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KXRM

KXRM

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy