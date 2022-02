If Goldilocks and the Three Bears taught us anything, the middle is often the right place to find what you desire. That’s where you’ll find the 2022 Kia Sorento in the middle of the Kia SUV lineup. The Sorento is larger than the Sportage but smaller than the Telluride, giving you a midsize SUV build that could be perfect for your driving needs. Add the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) layout, and you’ve got a fuel-sipping right-sized SUV you can drive for many years.

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO