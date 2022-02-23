ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Renoj exercise bands will help you build your legs and booty

By Emilia Benton
 3 days ago
Renoj’s Resistance Exercise Bands ($12.99) (Omar Vazquez)

In 2020, when a majority of Americans found themselves staying and working from home for an indefinite period of time, many took it upon themselves to outfit a new home gym . Now, two years in, one silver lining is that there is no longer a shortage of home fitness equipment when shopping online.

One item that has long been popular and was especially hard to come by was resistance bands . This compact piece of equipment is easy to travel with and provides a quality strength workout at a very low price point. They’re commonly recommended for strengthening the glute , or butt, muscles, which is especially key for injury prevention if you’re a runner, they are also great for working all of your leg muscles. While there are plenty of brands and options to choose from, one that you can’t go wrong with is Renoj’s exercise bands , which are currently available for only $12.99 on Amazon.

I ordered a set of these bands to test out for this article. They come in a set of five different colors and resistance levels and are intended to be used the same way you would use free weights, meaning the level of difficulty increases with added weight. The bands come in resistance levels ranging from extra-light to extra-heavy and also come with a bag for compact travel.

Since I had experience working out with bands like these before, I started with medium resistance. I used the heavier bands for glute exercises like squats and bridges and the lighter ones for hip exercises like clamshells. It can be wise to use lighter bands for moves like that, where you may need to be better able to control the band and avoid compromising your form. Lighter bands are also obviously helpful for beginners who are just easing into a strength routine. Many strength newbies can often feel too intimidated to give a new routine a try because they don’t know where to start on their own. For additional assistance, there is a short demonstration video posted online .

At first use, you may feel like you’re working out with giant rubber bands. These natural latex bands won’t stick to your skin, but they may roll down your skin if you get particularly sweaty. This may mean you’ll have to adjust them a few times, as I did, which may be a bit annoying.

The bands will also eventually lose elasticity with frequent use if they don’t actually snap and break first. Of course, you should expect to have to eventually replace equipment like this anyway, but definitely keep it in mind as you weigh how much you want to spend on gym equipment like this. But overall, these bands are a good option to supplement your workout routine without spending a lot of money or taking up too much precious home space.

