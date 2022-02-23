Changing hospitality in the Catskills

TROY — Alice Green, Ph.D., will speak about her new book, “We Who Believe in Freedom: Activism and the Struggle for Social Justice” at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, via Zoom. Green holds a doctorate in criminal justice and three master's degrees in education, social work and criminology, has been a social justice activist, an advocate for the incarcerated and a community organizer for about 40 years. She is executive director of the Center for Law and Justice, founded the African American Cultural Center of Albany, the Paden Institute and Retreat for Writers of Color and has served as legislative director for the New York Civil Liberties Union.
