An ode to 50 years of arguing about the DH

By Mark W. Sanchez
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
The likely institution of the DH in the National League means moments like Bartolo Colon's home run are a thing of the past. Getty Images

Rob Manfred glossed over it, ending decades of shouts with what qualified as a shrug.

During a Feb. 10 news conference, the Major League Baseball commissioner went point by point in updating where the league and Players Association stood in talks to end the lockout. After a minute and a half of propaganda meant to show how much MLB has sacrificed – agreeing to a draft lottery to help curb tanking, higher minimum wages for inexperienced players – Manfred announced the new normal for baseball.

We’ve agreed to a universal designated hitter,” Manfred said, squashing nearly 50 years of debate with seven words.

