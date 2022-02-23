ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Tupperware shares fall after profit miss

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0eMcXvyL00

Tupperware Brands Corp.

TUP,

-2.67%

shares sank 3% in Wednesday premarket trading after the food storage company reported fourth quarter earnings that missed expectations. Net income totaled $23.8 million, or 45 cents per share, up from $21.8 million, or 41 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 38 cents missed the FactSet consensus for 52 cents. Sales of $394.9 million were down from $448.3 million but ahead of the FactSet consensus for $360.6 million. Tupperware experienced COVID-related supply chain disruptions, particularly in Asia Pacific and Europe, but also recognized $25 million in revenue that would've been recorded in previous quarters. During the quarter, the company entered into a new $880 million secured credit facility after a refinancing, which includes a five-year, $480 million revolving credit facility, and a five-year, $400 million term loan. The new facility can be repaid at any time. Also during the quarter, Tupperware completed the sale of the Avroy Shlain business and entered into a definitive agreement to sell its House of Fuller Mexico business. The company is exploring the sale of both the Nutrimetics and Nuvo businesses. Tupperware authorized a new $250 million share repurchase program at the end of the fourth quarter. For the full-year 2022, Tupperware continues to expect adjusted EPS between $2.60 to $3.20. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $3.05. Tupperware stock has slumped 48.7% over the past year while the S&P 500 index

SPX,

-0.41%

is up nearly 11%.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

YETI stock drops after earnings beat expectations but full-year profit outlook misses

Shares of YETI Holdings Inc. YETI, -0.85% fell 1.7% in premarket trading Thursday, after the maker of drinkware, coolers and outdoor products reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that topped expectations, but provided a downbeat full-year earnings outlook. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 1 rose to $72.9 million, or 82 cents a share, from $62.4 million, or 71 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share increased to 87 cents from 74 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 84 cents. Sales grew 17.9% to $443.1 million, above the FactSet consensus of $442.2 million. Growth in cost of goods sold increased 24.8% to $188.3 million, outpacing the rise in sales, to knock gross margin down to 57.4% from 59.8%. For 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of between $2.82 and $2.86, below the FactSet consensus of $2.94, and expects sales growth of 18% to 20%, while the FactSet sales consensus of $1.63 billion implies 16% growth. "Looking forward, as we continue to maneuver through the varied supply chain disruptions and pressures, I remain incredibly confident in the demand for the YETI brand," said Chief Executive Matt Reintjes. The stock has tumbled 36.2% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

AutoNation shares up 3% premarket after Q4 profit more than doubles on demand for used cars

AutoNation Inc. shares AN, -3.86% jumped 3% in premarket trade Thursday, after the retailer of new and used cars posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings with profit more than doubling. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based AutoNation posted net income of $387.1 million, or $5.87 a share, for the quarter, up from $151.5 million, or $1.73 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $5.76, well ahead of the $4.96 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 14% to $6.582 billion from $5.785 billion, also ahead of the $6.371 billion FactSet consensus. Revenue growth was driven by used cars, which were up 55% from a year ago, while new car revenues fell 7%. "We expect consumer demand for personal vehicle ownership to remain strong for the foreseeable future and we are accelerating our self-sustaining used vehicle business to meet this demand through our sourcing capabilities, selection of vehicles, footprint, digital tools, and core efficiencies," Chief Executive Mike Manley said in a statement. Shares have gained 41% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
MarketWatch

Arch Resources stock rallies into record territory after profit misses but revenue beats by wide margin

Shares of Arch Resources Inc. climbed 1.5% toward a record high in morning trading Tuesday, but pared earlier gains of as much as 10.5%, after the coal producer reported a fourth-quarter profit that missed expectations but revenue that more than doubled and was well above forecasts, and said it planned to restart its variable shareholder return program in the second quarter. The company swung to net income of $226.6 million, or $11.92 a share, from a loss of $78.5 million, or $5.17 a share, in the year-ago period, but that missed the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Tupperware Brands Corp#Tup#Eps#Factset#Covid#House#Fuller Mexico#Nutrimetics#Spx
MarketWatch

‘This might be the last time you see me alive’: Zelensky reportedly concedes in call with EU leaders that he’s in personal peril

That chilling warning, according to a report by Axios, came from Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a Thursday night video call with leaders of European Union countries to discuss Russia’s ongoing military invasion of its western neighbor. At least 100 Ukrainians have reportedly died, with Russian troops on...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Roku revenue misses on supply chain snags, shares fall 20%

(Reuters) - Roku Inc reported quarterly revenue on Thursday that missed estimates, as the company was hit by supply chain issues that affected sales of television sets and its own streaming devices, sending shares down nearly 20% in after-market trading. The company, which got a boost during the pandemic with...
MARKETS
NBC San Diego

Roblox Shares Close Down 26% After Earnings Miss

Roblox shares plunged 26% after the company reported earnings that missed expectations. The gaming company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $770 million, below the $772 million that analysts expected. Its loss of 25 cents per share was wider than the 13 cents anticipated. Roblox also reported 49.5 million daily active users,...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Tupperware Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Tupperware (NYSE:TUP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (+285.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $384.97M (-21.4% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, TUP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Why did Palantir stock fall today? Q4 earnings miss hits shares

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) shares fell sharply on Thursday after the data analytics software company posted fourth-quarter results that were mixed, with earnings falling short of Wall Street's expectations. The Alex Karp-led company earned 2 cents per share on $432.8 million in revenue, whereas Wall Street analysts were expecting 4 cents...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Toast Shares Are Falling In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) shares are trading lower by 13.1% at $24.45 in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results. Toast reported quarterly losses of 23 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $512.00 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $487.91 million by 5%. Revenue for the fourth quarter represented an increase of 111% from the fourth quarter of 2020.
MARKETS
New York Post

Peter Thiel-backed Palantir stock drops 12% after missing profit estimates

Palantir missed quarterly profit estimates and forecast weaker margins Thursday, as the data analytics software company boosts spending to rebuild its platform and bolster a growing commercial business. Shares of Denver-based Palantir dropped more than 12% and were the most traded across US exchanges, after the company said it expects...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Airbnb profit rebound, shares rise

Airbnb reported a $55 million profit for the fourth quarter, reversing a huge loss a year earlier, as its revenue soared above pre-pandemic levels. The San Francisco-based short-term-stay company said bookings surged in small and towns and rural areas, and improved even in urban areas, which were hit hardest earlier in the coronavirus pandemic.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Vaar Energi shares fall after $7.9 bln Eni spin-off

OSLO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Shares of Vaar Energi , the largest pure-play oil exploration and production (E&P) company to list globally in almost a decade, fell 4.9% as it made its Oslo stock market debut on Wednesday. A spin-off from Italy's Eni , Vaar declined to 26.64 crowns from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

104K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy