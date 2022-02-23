ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Kmart down to only 4 stores in U.S., none in Alabama

By Leada Gore
AL.com
 3 days ago
Once a staple for cost-conscious shoppers, there will soon be only four Kmart stores left in the entire country with none in Alabama. Two existing Kmarts are slated to close soon,...

Teelove
3d ago

I miss Kmart....that was our Walmart growing up..Man great memories when mom used to say on Saturdays...Load up we going to Kmart

Robin Blum
3d ago

I miss Kmart, too. I can remember the wonderful smells coming from the snack stand. Butter popcorn was always popping!

