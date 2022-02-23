Kmart down to only 4 stores in U.S., none in Alabama

Situated right off Exit 299 along Interstate 65, the Dodge City Petro truck stop is just about always a bustling place. But on Saturday morning, the bustle stretched beyond the truck stop’s confines and up and down a jam-packed Alabama Highway 69, as big-rig truckers and a throng of supportive locals converged on the travel center to kick off the Alabama leg of the nationwide protest convoy bound this weekend for the nation’s capital.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO