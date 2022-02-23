Chasing raccoons at night is risky business but offers lots of fun

It’s a windless night on Turkey Knob in Wyoming County.

There is no moon.

It’s so black you can only sense the trees bordering the creek by their bulk blocking out the starlight.

It’s the perfect night for stepping into a hole and breaking your neck. Which means it’s a perfect night for running raccoons.

On a black night, coons will tree quickly if the dogs bear down.

“Why not?” figure the coons. “How could a dog see us up there in the dark?”

But on a moonlit night, coons fear discovery in a tree, so they may run to near exhaustion before treeing—possibly tacking a hunter’s dogs clean out of the county.

Buck Runions is happiest when his dogs tree a coon.

The 37-year-old coon hunter spends most of his time chasing the grayish-brown, fur-coated creatures in the woods with his canine companions, both Treeing Walker hounds.

“My dogs are plumb crazy about coon hunting,” Runions says of his hounds. “If they get wind of a coon, they’ll stay out all night.”

Runions’ four-wheel-drive vehicle shoots through a gap in a barbed wire fence, and the headlights show the pack of hounds milling, nose down, around the trunk of a large sycamore.

His fellow hounds’ men include his father and friends. The young hunter often takes his buddies with him on his midnighttreks.

“They’re going in the right direction,” chortles one of the coon hunters, piling into another 4-wheel-drive vehicle.

The words echo in the chilly night air as the lead hound hits the hot scent of a coon and, for an instant, seems to gulp for his breath.

Another hound honors the discovery with joined voice, and the hunt is on.

Runions got hooked on the sport when he went on a coon hunt with his father, Wilbur Runions, a veteran hunter who seldom gives up on a chase with any of his hounds.

“My dad let me shoot out my first coon when I was just a kid, and after that I began to go with him every weekend,” Runionsrecalls proudly. “He owned one Treeing Walker and a pair of Red Bones.”

Then a few years later, Runions got his own coon dog, a Red Bone pup. “We trained him every night. Now, he’s a really fine coon dog.”

Runions says the most exciting thing about hunting coons is when the dogs first strike a coon’s scent. “Your heart starts pumping when you hear your dogs on the tree,” he says. “And when you shine the light up there and see the coon, you are so proud of your dogs…”

Runions says the largest coon he ever treed must have weighed at least 15 pounds.

His hounds often have treed three raccoons on a single night’s hunt.

During late winter and early spring, Runions and his minionschase the ring-tailed critters with their hounds, but it’s illegal to harvest the animals. The season is only for training hounds and listening to the music of the midnight hills.

“It’s good experience to allow the dogs to chase the coons,” he says. “That way, when the season opens in October, the dogs know what to do. It keeps them sharp and eager to run…”

For the past six years, Runions has chased his bellowing hounds on foot while pursuing the elusive North American mammals with bushy, black-ring tails in the forests of the night.

Hunting coons with dogs is a unique sport in America, for it is the one time a dog’s voice is the most important part of the hunt.

Most other sporting dogs, save hounds, are prided for their silence while on the chase.

On the other hand, the ultimate joy of coon hunting is listening to the dog’s work. Each hunter listens intently for the notes of his own coon hound’s distinct voice.

During the coon hunting season from October through January, Runions packs a .22 caliber rifle and totes a battery-powered mining-style spotlight on the hunt.

“Coon hunting is a great sport,” the Mullens native explains. “It’s a lot of fun. I think it offers the best outdoor sport there is because, unlike the other kinds of hunting that’s only during the daytime, coon hunting is practiced at night.

“There are very few people in the woods; it’s just you and your hounds. And oh, what beautiful music…There’s nothing like the song of a hound when he’s on the trail of a coon. It’s a chance to bond with your dogs. All they want to do is to tree a coon and make you happy. It’s very pleasing to know that your dogs are doing exactly what they’re supposed to do…When they tree a coon, it’s one of the greatest joys in the world…I’d rather coon hunt than eat.”

From far down the hollow, meanwhile, the bawling notes drift through the darkness, a lonely, eerie melody of mystery.

For Buck Runions, though, it is music for the heart, a call to something unknown that lies deep in a man’s soul.

“Hear that?” he asks with a kind of heart-felt pride for his canine companions. “There’s nothing like it. A coon hound is the best friend you’ll ever have…”

—

Top o’ the morning!