Unexpected flowers brighten days of strangers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The patients at Children’s Hospital got a special surprise this Valentine’s Day. The staff handed out special treat bags to the children with Valentine-themed treats to brighten up their day. The bags had valentines, toys, scratch art, bouncy balls, cards and more. (Credit: UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh) (Credit: UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh) (Credit: UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh) It really put a smile on the faces of the kids who cannot celebrate the day with their classmates in school. Over in Johnstown, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center welcomed some adorable little Valentine’s babies. Volunteers created Valentine’s Day hats with hearts on them for the newborns in the nursey and RICN (Regional Intensive Care Nursery). “We’re crazy in love with the sweetest little ones at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center,” they wrote on Facebook.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO