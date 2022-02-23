ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She may not have gotten the job, but one young Saints fan who applied to be coach got surprise response from owner Gayle Benson

By Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
She may not be the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints, but one young fan who had the confidence to submit for the job recently received a surprise in the mail from Saints owner Gayle Benson and the entire team.

Twitter user @ssherma33 shared the photos of the reply and a special gift the Saints sent her daughter.

“So my girl applied to be the next HC of the @Saints when @SeanPayton retired,” she wrote. “Just got home from the parades this weekend and found an amazing surprise from the team! #whodat!”

Among the photos was a letter signed by Benson, explaining that her application was received after Coach Dennis Allen was chosen as the Saints’ next head coach. With the letter was a football signed by the team and a team photo.

Dear Izzy,

Thank you for your letter regarding the head coach position. I am sorry we received this after we hired Coach Dennis Allen and you were not part of our interview process.

It was so nice to learn about your family.

Please be assured I will pass your letter on to Coach Allen and should we get an opening we will let you know.

Keep up the good work on your grades, I am so proud of you for your 100% on your Math report card.

Stay well, continue to work hard in school and always remember you can do anything you work for and set your mind to.

May you receive many continued blessings.

With kindest personal regards,

Gayle Benson

PS- I have enclosed a football and team photo for you and Zakk. See you at the games!

Ninja
3d ago

It would really be nice to put her on the sideline The 1st home game And let her call the 1st play 🎧

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

