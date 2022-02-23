Air Canada Announces Summer Flight Resumptions

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nonstop flights from Quebec and Pittsburgh will be available again starting in June of this year. The flights will run daily between Pittsburgh International Airport and Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Canada. The change is effective June 1, 2022. Passengers can expect more changes from the airline as well: “Air Canada will also upgrade Pittsburgh-Montreal to the larger Embraer E175, which seats 76 passengers,” Air Canada said. “The E175s will introduce WiFi, personal in-seat TVs and Air Canada’s business class product to the route. Business class will feature 12 first class-style seats at the front of the cabin in a 1-2 seating configuration, offering wider seats and additional legroom.” The PIT-Montreal flight route was originally established in 2018 but was shut down during the pandemic. As the transmission of COVID-19 is less of a threat than in the past, Air Canada says it intends to resume operations in 11 cities and set up 41 new routes.

