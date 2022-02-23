ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Blacklist’: James Spader Confirms Season 10 Renewal (VIDEO)

By Martin Holmes
tvinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blacklist is returning for more undercover spy drama as NBC has renewed the crime thriller series for a tenth season. James Spader, who plays master criminal turned FBI informant Raymond “Red” Reddington in the series, confirmed the renewal on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night. “We just...

Variety

‘The Rookie’ Sets FBI Spinoff Starring Niecy Nash With Two-Episode Backdoor Pilot Order

ABC is planning a spinoff of “The Rookie” with Niecy Nash set to star, Variety has confirmed. The new show will be introduced in a two-episode backdoor pilot during “The Rookie’s” current fourth season. While the mothership show focuses on the LAPD, the potential new show would focus on the FBI. Nash will guest star in the episodes as Simone Clark, described as a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Simone has never shied away from a challenge or a fight. She is a single mother of two who...
Popculture

'Criminal Minds': Another Major Star Unlikely to Return for Paramount+ Revival

The Criminal Minds revival will have the majority of the Season 15 cast back in action, but two familiar faces are expected to be missing. One is Daniel Henney, who played Matt Simmons on the main series and the short-lived spinoff Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. While Matthew Gray Gubler is reportedly not coming back because he's not interested in playing Dr. Spencer Reid again, Henney is too busy with his newest project, Prime Video's The Wheel of Time.
TVLine

Law & Order: Jesse L. Martin Addresses Potential Return to NBC Revival

There are plenty of familiar faces headed to NBC’s Law & Order revival, but will Jesse L. Martin‘s Detective Ed Green be one of them? During a Thursday appearance on the CBS’ The Talk (which you can check out below), Martin — who as an original cast member of The CW’s The Flash still plays Joe West — addressed the possibility of reprising his role as the Law & Order detective, whom he played from Seasons 10 through 18. “I certainly hope so. There were a lot of loose ends when Ed Green left the scene, if you will,” Martin said before...
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. It's not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.
Deadline

‘Criminal Minds’: Series Reboot “Alive & Well” At Paramount+

Paramount+ is still on track with its reboot of classic procedural Criminal Minds. This comes despite reports last summer, stirred by comments by series star Paget Brewster, that the project might have been dead at the streamer. Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, said, “We are still very much in development on Criminal Minds. We’ll have more to share on that soon but it is alive and well.” Clemens, who took on her new role at the streamer last summer, in addition to running Paramount Television Studios, said that the delay of the reboot was down to the executive shuffle at the...
Popculture

'9-1-1' Adds New Recurring Star for Major Role

When 9-1-1 finally returns next month, the hit Fox series will introduce a new firefighter. Arielle Kebbel, who recently starred in NBC's Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, will star as Lucy Donato, a new Los Angeles firefighter at firehouse 147 who joins with the team at the 118. Her character is described as a "daredevil counterpart" to Oliver Stark's character Evan "Buck" Buckley.
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Adds TV Legend for Upcoming Episode

Blue Bloods' magnetic pull for television legends has not weakened one bit ahead of the show's midseason return. Tony Danza will finally make his first appearance on the show during the Friday, Feb. 25 episode. The former Who's the Boss? star will play a police officer wounded in a drive-by shooting.
Us Weekly

Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series

Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year extensions for each. Going into the fall season, the shows will be entering season 11, season 8 and season 10, respectively.
Outsider.com

Which ‘Law & Order’ Actor Starred In The Most Episodes?

Which actor appeared in the most episodes of the original Law & Order?. According to IMDB, with 391 episodes S. Epatha Merkerson owns the prestigious title. She starred in the flagship crime procedural between 1991- 2010 as Lieutenant Anita Van Buren. Her very first time on the show was back in 1991 as a guest star as the character “Mrs. Denise Winters” during the episode entitled “Mushrooms.”
CinemaBlend

Law And Order's Anthony Anderson Knows Exactly Which Black-ish Actor He'd Like To See In Crime Drama Revival

The Law & Order revival is almost here, meaning longtime fans of the crime drama will soon be seeing some of their favorite detectives back on the screen along with fresh faces. Among those returning is Anthony Anderson, who portrayed Detective Kevin Bernard towards the end of the original run. His return comes after he wrapped the final season of popular comedy black-ish, and now Anderson is revealing just who out of his co-stars he would love to see in the crime drama revival.
Primetimer

Michael Chiklis to star in the first episode of Fox's Accused

The Gotham alum is returning to Fox to headline the premiere of Fox's crime anthology drama, based on a BBC British format, that tells its story from the defendant's point of view in a trial. "Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back," per Deadline. "Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school." Fox also revealed that Homeland vet Michael Cuesta will direct the premiere, reuniting him with Homeland executive producers Homeland Gordon and Alex Gansa. “Michael Chiklis and Michael Cuesta, teamed with Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore, make a powerful combination for Accused,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “They each are synonymous with high-stakes television, engaging drama and compelling performances, striking the perfect tone required for a series of this caliber.”
The Independent

Big Bang Theory actor Mayim Bialik almost lost Amy role to future cast member

Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik almost lost the chance to play Amy to a fellow cast member.Bialik first appeared on the show in the season three finale after auditioning for the role of Amy Farrah Fowler.However, another actor competing for the role was Kate Micucci, who ended up joining the sitcom in a season six episode, titled “The Tangible Affection Proof”, which was broadcast nine years ago this week. Micucci made her debut in the show as Raj’s love interest, Lucy, and appeared for a total of eight episodes.Bialik, meanwhile, became part of the Big Bang Theory furniture,...
tvinsider.com

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 2 Premiere Date Set: Watch Teaser for Final Episodes (VIDEO)

The end arrives sooner than you think. So promises the teaser for the final episodes of Ozark. The second part (consisting of seven episodes) of the Netflix drama’s fourth and final season will drop on Friday, April 29, the streaming service has announced. (The first seven episodes premiered on Friday, January 21.) There’s also the aforementioned new video and new art.
Buffalo News

Jeff Simon: Sam Waterston's return to 'Law and Order' is more proof that it's Dick Wolf's world

Sam Waterston is 81 years old. He is about to make the network TV star comeback of 2022. That's because the prosecutor he played for so many years – Jack McCoy on Dick Wolf's original run of "Law and Order" – is about to return to prime time along with the venerable show itself, the primal island in what has turned out to be the largest producer's empire in current network television.
tvinsider.com

‘General Hospital’: Tanisha Harper Takes Over Jordan Ashford Role in ABC Soap

Tanisha Harper, an actress who has recently appeared in series such as Dollface and Hacks, has joined ABC‘s long-running daytime soap-opera General Hospital. According to Deadline, Harper will star in a series regular role as Port Charles police commissioner Jordan Ashford, replacing Briana Nicole Henry, who exited the series last year. Harper marks the third actress to play the Jordan Ashford role, having been initially portrayed by Vinessa Antoine from March 14, 2014 to September 7, 2018.
Outsider.com

This ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Is Known for Her Role in ‘Cheers’

If you’re a fan of classic TV, you already know who this Blue Bloods character is. You recognize the face, the voice, and possibly her dancer’s legs. The fabulous Bebe Neuwirth portrayed Kelly Peterson on Blue Bloods. Peterson is the former inspector general for the NYPD who later became a prosecutor and then an attorney for the city. Neuwirth was a recurring character on Blue Bloods for nine episodes from 2013-19. She often met with NYPD commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck).
Deadline

‘General Hospital’: Tanisha Harper Joins ABC Drama In Recasting

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Tanisha Harper (Dollface) is joining ABC’s long-running daytime drama General Hospital as a new series regular in a recasting. Harper will play Jordan Ashford, the Port Charles police commissioner, replacing Briana Nicole Henry, who most recently played the role and exited the series last year. The Jordan Ashford role was initially portrayed by Vinessa Antoine from March 14, 2014 to September 7, 2018. Henry took over the role from September 13, 2018 to September 13, 2021, when she announced that she felt it was time for her “to move on” from the series. Harper’s first...
