Medley is a group coaching platform focusing on personal and professional growth. It was co-founded by the mother-daughter duo Jordan Taylor and Edith Cooper with the intent of helping people develop in all areas of their lives to reach their goals. The unique co-founding pair will chat with Darrell and Jordan about navigating a business relationship with your family, building an inclusive community-platform, and what they’ve learned since launching in 2020.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO