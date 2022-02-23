County awarded $5.85M to extend fiber optic networks in rural, underserved communities

DALLAS — Paul Bunyan Communications was announced last week as the winner of the 2021 Smart Rural CommunitySM (SRC) Showcase Award. Paul Bunyan Communications is a member of NTCA, the premier association representing nearly 850 independent, community-based telecommunications companies in rural communities across America. NTCA’s SRC program is a network of communities supported by providers who are committed to creating opportunities in their communities through high-quality broadband service. Showcase Awards are given to those SRC members that best exemplify the program’s goal of driving growth in rural communities.

ECONOMY ・ 18 HOURS AGO