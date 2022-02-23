ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching for missing Mississippi man last heard from in January

By Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
Police are looking for a Mississippi man who hasn’t been heard from since January.

Jackson police reported on social media that Charles Foster Jr., 46, is missing.

Foster is a black male, 5’6″ tall and 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say his family last spoke with him in January and they haven’t heard from him since.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Charles Foster Jr., please contact the Special Victims Unit at 601-960-2328 or 601-213-6754. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 Tips app.

Mississippi man arrested for 13-day credit card fraud spree

A Mississippi man has been charged with 12 counts of credit card fraud stemming from charges made over a 13-day period. Andrew Hobby, 36, of Oxford was charged with 12 counts of credit card fraud last Thursday after an Oxford Police Department investigated a report regarding credit card fraud. OPD was notified of fraud on Feb. 14 from a walk-in report.
Have you seen this man? Mississippi police say he is wanted for exploiting vulnerable person, home repair fraud and other charges

Mississippi investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple charges, including exploitation of a vulnerable person and home repair fraud. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office report that John William Finney, 53, from Hattiesburg has outstanding warrants for False Pretense, Grand Larceny of Auto, Robbery, two counts of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person and one count of Home Repair Fraud.
Five people charged with setting fires inside Walmart in Mississippi, Alabama

Five suspects in a series of arsons at several Gulf Coast Walmart stores were arrested Thursday after a grand jury indictment. The Wednesday indictment identifies those arrested as Jeffery Sikes, 40, also known as Kenneth Allen; Sean Bottorff, 37, also known as Sean McFarland; Michael Bottorff, 21; Quinton Olson, 21; and Alexander Olson, 23. All five are from Kearney, Nebraska.
'I'm tired of telling parents their child is dead.' Law enforcement, ministers gather for 'come to Jesus' meeting about uptick in violence in Mississippi town

Local law enforcement and ministers gathered for what was being called a “come to Jesus meeting” about the increase in violence among youth in Natchez and southwest Mississippi. The Natchez radio station 97.7FM-WTYJ broadcasted a town hall discussion Monday after 16-year-old Marquez Brown from Natchez was shot and...
Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

