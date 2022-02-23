ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Statement issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-23 06:33:00 SST Expires: 2022-02-23 08:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving road conditions and flooded roadways. Do not cross fast flowing water in streams and on roads. Mud and landslides are also possible...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 11:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of ice are occurring This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, including along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fulton, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 07:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Fulton; Hickman The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Fulton County in western Kentucky East central Hickman County in western Kentucky * Until 645 AM CST. * At 626 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cayce, or near Hickman, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cayce around 630 AM CST. Fulgham around 640 AM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
FULTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 15:45:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chester; Decatur; Fayette; Hardeman; Hardin; Henderson; McNairy; Shelby .Locally heavy rainfall will continue along a slow-moving cold front this evening, into the early overnight. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Crittenden and St. Francis. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Carter, Ripley, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 03:31:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Carter; Ripley; Wayne The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Carter County in southeastern Missouri Central Ripley County in southeastern Missouri Southwestern Wayne County in southeastern Missouri Northwestern Butler County in southeastern Missouri * Until 400 AM CST. * At 331 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Hunter, or 9 miles north of Doniphan, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hunter around 335 AM CST. Ellsinore and Budapest around 340 AM CST. Brush Arbor and Milltown around 345 AM CST. Williamsville and Hendrickson around 350 AM CST. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Putnam, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 19:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-26 14:40:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Putnam; Rutherford FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cannon, Davidson, De Kalb, Jackson, Marshall, Maury, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 115 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1101 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in continued minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Columbia, Lebanon, Smithville, Carthage, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Spring Hill, Mount Juliet, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, Belle Meade, Thompson`s Station, Pegram, Watertown, Baxter and Gordonsville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Oregon, Shannon by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 03:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Oregon; Shannon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Shannon and Oregon Counties through 315 AM CST At 230 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Eminence to near Thayer. Movement was northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ozark National Scenic Riverways Grand Gulf State Park Thayer... Winona Alton... Birch Tree Eminence... Koshkonong Thomasville... Myrtle Wilderness... Midridge Couch... Alley Spring West Eminence... Greer MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
OREGON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 14:22:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-22 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...The Winter Weather Warning covers elevations above 2500 feet within the eastern Douglas foothills, including portions of Highway 138. All other areas, including Steamboat and Toketee Falls, are included in the Winter Weather Advisory. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult due to slick and snow covered roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event which will come in the form of showers, with snow occurring over a period of two days. Heaviest snowfall rates are expected Monday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 04:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep extra blankets, food, water and a flashlight in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Cross; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of up to a half of an inch. * WHERE...In the Missouri Bootheel, northeast Arkansas and northwest Tennessee. * WHEN...Through 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Neshoba by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-26 09:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-03 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM CST. Target Area: Neshoba The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. Pearl River At Edinburg affecting Leake County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Above Philadelphia. * WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Water begins to affect Burnside Lake Water Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CST Saturday the stage was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue falling today. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Philadelphi 13.0 13.5 Sat 8 am CST 13.4 13.3 13.3
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clermont, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-26 22:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-02 16:57:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to developments by listening to NOAA Weather Radio. For additional details on river forecasts, visit water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=iln Target Area: Clermont; Hamilton The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers Ohio River at Cincinnati. The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers Ohio River at Maysville. Ohio River at Meldahl Dam. Ohio River at Portsmouth. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Ohio River at Cincinnati. * WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, Water begins to cover more areas of Kellogg Avenue from east of Delta Avenue upstream to near Coney Island to near Eight Mile Road. Parts of Humbert Avenue in the East End of Cincinnati also begin to flood. Most of Public Landing becomes flooded, as well as Riverside Park off River Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 PM EST Saturday the stage was 49.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise. - Action stage is 40.0 feet. - Flood stage is 52.0 feet.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Iowa, Osceola, Dickinson, O`Brien and Clay Counties. In Minnesota, Jackson County. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hardeman by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 16:34:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hardeman FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following counties, in North Mississippi, DeSoto and Marshall. In West Tennessee, Benton, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, McNairy and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 230 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1220 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jackson, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, Lexington, Henderson, Bolivar, Chickasaw State Forest, Chickasaw State Park, Natchez Trace State Forest, Natchez Trace State Park, Lakeland, Arlington, Whiteville, Somerville, Parsons, Byhalia, Decaturville, Sardis and Silerton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 21:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 04:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect. Heavy downpours could cause rapid rises in water. If rising water is observed, move to higher ground. Do not drive into areas covered by water. Target Area: Athens; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Meigs, Perry, Washington, Morgan, Athens, Pleasants, Ritchie, northern Wirt, southwestern Tyler, north central Jackson and Wood Counties through 445 AM EST At 414 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Millersport to near Rutland. Movement was east at 95 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and briefly heavy downpours that may cause an abrupt drop in visibility and hydroplaning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Parkersburg, Athens, Marietta, Belpre, Nelsonville, New Lexington, Harrisville, St. Marys, Pomeroy, Glouster, McConnelsville, Somerset, Beverly, Albany, Elizabeth, Shawnee, Coolville, Chesterhill, Perry State Forest and Forked Run State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 157 and 186. Interstate 77 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 16. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 42. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Ford FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by heavy rain, snowmelt, and break-up ice jams continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in east central Illinois, Ford and Iroquois. In northwest Indiana, Benton, Jasper and Newton. * WHEN...From this evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Some rivers are forecast to go above flood stage based upon current forecast rainfall. Rising river levels may result in river ice becoming dislodged, increasing the risk of localized break-up ice jams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall of one to one and a half inches is expected tonight into Thursday morning in addition to runoff from melting snow. Frozen ground may lead to quick runoff. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 21:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis Light wintry precipitation possible over portions of the Mid- South through tonight An approaching upper level disturbance combined with cold surface high pressure across the region will result in a couple bouts of light wintry precipitation across the Mid-South through tonight. Scattered areas of light sleet and light freezing rain are possible this morning across the Mid-South. Little or no accumulations are expected though a bridge or overpass could become briefly slick. Widespread precipitation will develop along and south of I-40 later this afternoon into tonight. Areas along and south of I-40, where precipitation amounts will be heavier will remain liquid. Areas north of I-40, where temperatures will hover closer to the freezing mark, could see a light wintry mix. Little if any accumulations are expected at this time though some slick bridges and overpasses are possible. While these minor bouts of winter weather are not expected to produce significant impacts caution is advised while traveling across the Mid-South through tonight as conditions can change. Stay tuned to the latest forecasts.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Pulaski, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 20:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-27 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Carroll; Pulaski; White The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Indiana...Michigan Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Fulton OH, Williams and Defiance Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph MI and Branch Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio Tippecanoe River above Winamac affecting Pulaski, White and Carroll Counties. Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen IN, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Fulton IN, Starke and Kosciusko Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. .No additional rainfall is expected over the next 48 hours, and snow melt will be gradual enough to not cause additional rises on rivers. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tippecanoe River above Winamac. * WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, The river is at flood stage. Some residences begin to be affected by flood water and the Winamac town park floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM EST Friday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EST Friday was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.4 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carlisle, Graves, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 06:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for western Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for western Kentucky. Target Area: Carlisle; Graves; Hickman The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hickman County in western Kentucky Southeastern Carlisle County in western Kentucky Northern Graves County in western Kentucky * Until 615 AM CST. * At 546 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fulgham, or 7 miles northeast of Clinton, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Hickman, southeastern Carlisle and northern Graves Counties, including the following locations... Lowes and Fancy Farm. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 18:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Shenandoah WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of a trace to one tenth of an inch in the valleys and up to two tenths of an inch on the ridges. * WHERE...Portions of central and northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect several waves of light precipitation through this evening.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Catoosa, Dade, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Walker, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 07:32:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 19:45:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Catoosa; Dade; Fannin; Gilmer; Murray; Walker; Whitfield FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Georgia and northwest Georgia, including the following counties, in north central Georgia, Fannin and Gilmer. In northwest Georgia, Catoosa, Dade, Murray, Walker and Whitfield. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - One to two inches of rainfall is possible across the watch area, with some locally higher amounts up to three inches possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Ventura County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 15:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Ventura County Interior Valleys FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. Coldest in the Ojai Valley. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

