Surge In Deadly Traffic Crashes During Pandemic

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – The number of Americans killed in U.S. traffic collisions surged during the pandemic. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, almost 32-thousand people died in vehicle crashes...

NewsWest 9

City of Midland releases 2021 Traffic Crash Report

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland's Traffic Operations Division released its 2021 Traffic Crash Report on Monday. The report shows data regarding reported wrecks on roadways across the city for the whole calendar year. The statistics released by the city are as follows:. The total number of reported...
MIDLAND, TX
Eyewitness News

Traffic violation leads to crash, DUI arrest in Ledyard

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A traffic violation led to a crash and a drunk driving arrest in Ledyard, according to police. Ledyard officers said they arrested 51-year-old Lindsey Brown of Norwich. On Feb. 20, police said they had a speed trap set up on Route 117 near Peach Tree Hill...
LEDYARD, CT
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston crash snarls traffic

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police are at the scene of a serious, single-vehicle rollover crash in the area of 1140 Sabattus St., between Pond Road and Golder Road. Police said in a release that the driver was the only person in the vehicle. According to the release, the driver was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.
WBTW News13

2 dead in Hartsville crash

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Thursday in a crash in Hartsville, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. The crash happened Thursday afternoon along West Carolina Avenue in Hartsville, Hardee said. The names of the people killed have not been release. No other details about the crash were immediately available. Count on […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
KSN News

One person dead after crash during police chase

NORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Florida man has died in Norton County after he allegedly ran from Kansas Highway Patrol on Saturday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Logs, 29-year-old Derek Stortzom of Brooksville, Florida, was driving erratically when a trooper attempted to stop him. Stortzum was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado […]
NORTON COUNTY, KS
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Denton Record-Chronicle

Traffic alert: Crashes on I-35, U.S. 380 causing traffic backups

A seven-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 35 had traffic backed up to South Loop 288 on Wednesday afternoon, Denton authorities said. It was one of more than 100 crashes the Denton Fire Department and Police Department have responded to since midnight on Tuesday as Denton remained under a winter storm warning. Traffic is being diverted southbound at I-35 and U.S. Highway 380.
DENTON, TX
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

AAA dead battery calls surge (up 60% compared to pre-pandemic)

AAA saw the number of emergency roadside calls for battery service jump more than 60% in January compared to January of 2020, before the lockdown, before work from home, and before other changes in driver behavior that have since increased the risk of a breakdown. “Vehicles are sitting idle for longer periods of time and motorists have […] The post AAA dead battery calls surge (up 60% compared to pre-pandemic) appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Jersey Shore Online

One Dead In Marlboro Crash

MARLBORO – A driver has passed away after being involved in a fatal car crash early Sunday morning, officials said. Around 2:20 a.m., a Cadillac XT5 was travelling south on Route 9 when it collided with a Nissan Altima at the intersection with Route 520. The Altima kept going, hitting a nearby telephone pole, police said.
CBS Denver

5 People Killed In Tragic Commerce City Crash On Highway 85

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Five people tragically died in a crash on Friday night in Commerce City. Police responded to 112th Avenue and U.S. Highway 85 at around 9:30 p.m. Initially, four people died at the scene, and four other people were hospitalized. One of those sent to the hospital later died. (credit: CBS) Witnesses say one SUV was speeding on Highway 85, heading south from 120th Avenue. A second SUV turned left onto 112th Avenue from northbound Highway 85 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection. Police tell CBS4 the driver of the SUV heading south was at fault and survived the crash. (credit: CBS) Images from the scene are dramatic. One SUV appears to be suspended and resting on a roadside billboard. (credit: CBS) While investigators say excessive speed is believed to be a factor, it’s not clear if either driver was under the influence. About two hours later, police rushed to a call about shots fired during a party at an apartment complex near the same intersection.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
KPEL 96.5

Crash in Lafayette Snarling Traffic on South College

There is a major crash at South College and Johnston Street that involves two 18-wheeler trucks and a couple of vehicles. Lafayette Police Department Spokeswoman Robin Green tells KPEL that no injuries have been reported. Officers are at the scene to continue trying to figure out what happened and how the crash occurred.
LAFAYETTE, LA

