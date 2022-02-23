Funeral for FDNY firefighter Jesse Gerhard held on Long Island

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Family, friends, and fellow FDNY firefighters said their final goodbyes to Jesse Gerhard at his funeral Wednesday afternoon.

The 33-year-old FDNY veteran died last week after suffering a medical episode that officials said resulted from battling a house fire in Queens the day before.

His wake was held Tuesday night in Islip and his funeral Mass was held at 12 p.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Bay Shore.

The family stood outside the church holding onto each other, as they were in tears.

During the ceremony inside the church, Gerhard’s sister-in-law Kristi Gerhard spoke for his brother, Casey.

“I can’t bring to terms that I won’t be able to stand next to you as you get married or help you move into your first house,” Kristi said. “I can’t understand that I can’t watch brother become a father himself.”

Calling him a tradesman who could do it all from carpentry to electrical work and mechanical work, Gerhard’s firehouse brothers will always keep him in their hearts.

Michael Ormiston, a firefighter who worked at the same firehouse at Ladder 124, also spoke at the ceremony.

“Go in peace Firefighter Gerhard,” Ormiston said “You have earned your sleep. Thank you. Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I miss you until we meet again. Work hard. Play hard. Gerhard.”

At a briefing on Thursday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh mourned Gerhard’s death and commended his bravery during his seven-year term with the FDNY.

“He lived out his dream of being a firefighter, and today he’s no longer with us,” Adams said.

Gerhard first joined the FDNY as an EMT in 2014.

The 33-year-old was a Long Beach resident assigned Ladder 134, The Big House, in Far Rockaway, Queens where he collapsed one day after battling a two-alarm fire.

The department says he suffered from a medical episode and Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, says Gerhard is the sixth to die in two months.

“A lot of people are asking questions about it and I’m asking the medical officer of the department to get to all the medicals that they’ve failed to take care of in the last two years because the medical office has been closed down,” Ansbro said.

Gerhard is the 1,156th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty, according to Kavanagh. He is survived by his parents, his brother, and his sister-in-law, who worked to make sure his organs were donated so he could save more lives even after his death.

In lieu of flowers, the Gerhard family is asking donations be made to Fired Up For A Cure — an organization dedicated to educating the FDNY community on cancer awareness and prevention.

