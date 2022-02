COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine and other members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission are getting a reprieve from having to appear before the Ohio Supreme Court next week. In a Friday order, the Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor postponed a hearing that was to have been held Tuesday, in which redistricting commission members had been ordered to appear an argue why they shouldn’t be held in contempt of court for failing to pass a state legislative map by a court-imposed deadline earlier this month.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO