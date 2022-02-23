Germany's decision on Nord Stream 2 certification 'not a matter of weeks'

The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a large diameter pipe at the Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant owned by ChelPipe Group in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

BERLIN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Germany's decision on Nord Stream 2 certification will take a longer time, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding he preferred not to name a specific timeline but expected the process to last more than just a few weeks.

At the same time, the country has been building up its renewable energy capacity and LNG terminals to secure its own gas supplies and will continue to add further measures to become less dependent on energy imports, an economy spokesperson said.

Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and Miranda Murray Editing by Riham Alkousaa

