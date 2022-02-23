COVID: Better But Not Great In Palm Beach County

The Kinsa Healthweather Report for Palm Beach County.

BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It may seem like COVID is over and done with across Palm Beach County, but KINSA today says that despite our best wishes, that’s not quite the case.

The health monitoring company that gained international attention for accurately predicting the first wave of COVID-19, then nailed subsequent waves, says that Palm Beach County is still in the “yellow” zone for COVID spread. That’s right in the middle of where we were and where we need to be. Yellow is considered “moderate risk.” Palm Beach County spent several weeks at “99” or “critical” risk level during the most recent Omicron wave.

Using a network of thermometers that transmit anonymous data to the Kinsa cloud, the company tracks current sickness spread and compares it to what is considered normal. Kinsa accurately predicted the onset of COVID when few had any idea what was about to happen.

The Kinsa Healthweather system is now used by public health officials worldwide.

