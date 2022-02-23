Man taken into custody after chase

A man was arrested after leading authorities on a chase Wednesday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the pursuit started near milepost 210 on Interstate 10. The suspect exited the freeway at Prince Road and headed eastward, stopping at a Valero gas station and bailing out.

Troopers took the suspect into custody shortly after. They found 12 other occupants in the vehicle and turned them over to U.S. Border Patrol.

