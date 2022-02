SAN ANGELO, Texas — An area-wide tornado drill will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 as a way to prepare for a real-life situation. “It’s just an opportunity for the public and local schools and hospitals and other places like that to practice their procedures for when a tornado might impact their area,” National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo Lead Forecaster, Seth Nagle, said.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO