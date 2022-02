Denzel Washington has revealed that we've all been saying his name wrong, all along. The two-time Oscar-winning actor/icon was doing an interview on the UK's The Graham Norton Show, and the host did a routine check on his pronunciation of the guest's name, only to uncover a decades-long error! Washington actually took the rare opportunity of being asked how to say his name to let it be known that his name sounds closer to something like "Denzil," rather than "Den-Zel." Well how about that...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO