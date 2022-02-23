Los Angeles police find one dead and several injured after dog attack

A dog attack in California left one dead and several injured.

The attack occurred at a homeless encampment in Lancaster, California. Los Angeles County deputies responded to a request for medical assistance on Tuesday, only to find several victims injured.

The deputies found several individuals injured, including one that was unresponsive. The unresponsive individual was escorted to the hospital and was pronounced dead there, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office told Fox11 .

The victim did not appear to die due to wounds caused by the dog, and the cause of death has yet to be determined, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators learned that a physical altercation occurred between the deceased victim and another individual. The second individual's dog got out and attacked the victim and one other. The incident is still under investigation.

The dog's owner was detained and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. The dog was removed by animal control and was uninjured.

