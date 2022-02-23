West Memphis School District drops mask requirement

face mask generic (Unsplash)

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Face masks are no longer required at one Arkansas school district.

The West Memphis School District is moving to a mask recommendation instead of a requirement, effective immediately.

According to WMSD, the school board voted to end the mask requirement based on current COVID-19 rates within the district.

Data will continue to be reviewed periodically.

