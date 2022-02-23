ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong's $22 billion budget for 2022 includes COVID-19 measures, stimulus

By UPI Staff
UPI News
 3 days ago
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Hong Kong on Wednesday unveiled a massive $22 billion budget, which contains new measures to fight COVID-19 and stimulate the island's sagging economy amid a new wave of infections.

The 2022 budget includes a number of items that focus on fighting COVID-19, tax cuts and property rate concessions.

Financial secretary Paul Chan said that he's earmarked almost $6.9 billion for anti-COVID-19 needs and that Hong Kong is prepared to provide more resources, if needed.

The semi-autonomous Chinese city is experiencing its fifth wave of COVID-19 cases, which produced a record high Wednesday. Officials said on Tuesday that coronavirus control measures will be extended to at least April 20.

To provide economic support, Chan announced a 100% reduction in profits tax for businesses and salaries tax for individuals. He said Hong Kong would provide $1,300 subsidies to the temporarily unemployed, food vouchers and rental waivers for businesses that closed due to lockdown restrictions.

The city's investment into the Northern Metropolis development plan aims to provide housing to 2.5 million people in the New Territories.

Meanwhile, funding in 2022 for police vehicles and gear quadrupled to $65 million, and Chan said prisons will spend almost $90,000 per detainee.

After a severe COVID-19-fueled recession, Hong Kong's economy saw a recovery in 2021 and economic growth of more than 6%. Growth projections for 2022 are between 2% and 3.5%.

