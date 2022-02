Authorities have identified the victims in a fatal, head-on crash on Route 2 Wednesday as Thomas Prescott, of Leominster, and Eric Shaw, of Maynard. The two drivers were killed when they collided on a section of the highway in Athol that does not have a central median separating the east and westbound lanes, according to the Northwest District Attorney’s office. The only barrier between the two 55 mile-per-hour sides of the highway is a yellow line.

LEOMINSTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO