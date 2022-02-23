ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold air sticks around today and tomorrow, snow expected Friday night

By Stacey Donaldson
 3 days ago
Thursday will stay quite cold with lows near zero and highs around 20 degrees.

The cold will begin to ease on Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs near 30 degrees. By Friday night, we do have a chance for some light metro snow. The snow will be in and out of here pretty quickly.

Temperatures will finally get above freezing on Saturday with readings in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday will be dry and mild with highs in the lower 50s and Monday and Tuesday of next week will finally return to the upper 50s and lower 60s!

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

