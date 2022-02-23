Florida Animal Rescue Worker Killed by Dog SCDN Graphics Department

Florida State News

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman after a dog attack that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 17 in Oakland Park.

At approximately 10:54 a.m., that Thursday, Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting an animal bite at 345 E. Commercial Blvd. in Oakland Park. BSO district deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene and found two adult females injured.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue transported the two females to a local hospital for treatment; one person was trauma alerted. The trauma alert patient was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other patient was treated for minor injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed the dog was a large mixed breed that was found abandoned in the middle of the Everglades and brought to the facility a month earlier for rehabilitation.

Detectives say both women, who worked at the animal rescue facility, were attending to the dog when the animal attacked one of them. When the second woman tried to help her colleague, the dog attacked her as well.

The dog was contained by responding deputies. Broward County Animal Care responded to the scene and took custody of the dog.

According to investigators, there were no prior incidents and no evidence of negligence or mistreatment of animals at the facility.