Wintery weather forecast to impact Plains to Ohio Valley

Effective: 2022-02-15 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-15 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY BELOW SIGNIFICANT SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Above normal temperatures will combine with strong southwest winds, very low humidity, and unstable conditions on Tuesday to generate critical fire weather conditions mainly south of I-40 below any significant snowpack. Strong southwest winds will continue through Tuesday night across parts of the southern high terrain and eastern plains of NM. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and East Central Plains, Northeast Highlands, Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains, Middle Rio Grande Valley, and West Central Highlands late Tuesday morning through late Tuesday afternoon. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20-35 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6-10%. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

