Clarksville ISD superintendent Dr. Kermit Ward is facing a challenge he has never had to overcome. According to Ward, Clarksville ISD, which is located in Red River County in the northeast segment of Texas, is not hiring or retaining enough teachers. In every other district where Ward has worked as an administrator, he has never had a problem receiving quality applicants to staff his schools.

