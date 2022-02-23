Kentucky State Police: Woman Killed in Home Invasion SCDN Graphics Department

Kentucky State Police News

The Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a residence on Willis Branch Road in Madison County.

The initial investigation indicates

An armed suspect entered the home just prior to 4:30 am, at which time shots were fired, killing a female inside. Gunshots were then exchanged between the homeowner and the intruder.

As a result, the homeowner sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The armed suspect left the residence after the shooting, and no arrests have been made at this time.

The Kentucky State Police is requesting that anyone with information pertinent to this investigation, or who observed suspicious activity in the area between 3:30 am to 4:30 am, call 859.623.2404.