ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Indiana Traffic Stop Nets Approximately 190 Grams of Meth

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zgDra_0eMcN9UI00
Traffic Stop Nets Approximately 190 Grams of MethamphetamineIndiana State Police

Indiana State Police News

Indiana State Police Trooper Widner stopped the driver of a 2007 Ford F-150 for driving left of center and not wearing a seat belt on Louisiana Street near Mary Street. The driver was stopped on Read Street near Florida Street and identified as Brian Ellis, 62, of Evansville.

During the traffic stop, Ellis displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Ellis also refused to submit to a chemical test. An Evansville Police K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics inside Ellis’ vehicle.

Indiana State Police Troopers searched the vehicle and located approximately 190 grams of methamphetamine and an electronic scale. Ellis was also unlawfully possessing prescription pills and a loaded handgun. Ellis was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

Arrested and Charges:

  • Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony
  • Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony
  • Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Level 4 Felony
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor
  • Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officers: Indiana State Police Trooper Tyler Widner and Trooper Jordan Lee

Comments / 11

MrTooDamnGood!
3d ago

even though the US government is the world's largest drug cartel, this should put a serious dent in the flow of illegal drugs!!

Reply
8
Related
SCDNReports

Evansville Man Arrested for Dealing Marijuana, Over $14,000 Seized

Evansville Man Arrested for Dealing Marijuana, Over $14,000 SeizedIndiana State Police. Vanderburgh County – Thursday night, February 24, at approximately 10:20 p.m., Trooper Widner stopped the driver of a white Chrysler 300 on Wabash Avenue south of the Lloyd Expressway for failing to signal properly. The driver was identified as Dalton Keller, 23, of Evansville. While talking to Keller, Trooper Widner observed a bag containing marijuana inside the vehicle.
EVANSVILLE, IN
SCDNReports

Crash Results in Death of Indiana State Woman

Fatal Crash Claims life of Indiana StateGetty Images. A Greensburg woman was struck and killed this morning on State Road 3 south of Milroy in rural Rush County. The Rush County Sheriff’s Department received 911 calls reporting a woman had been struck on SR3 near the Rush/Decatur County line shortly before.
GREENSBURG, IN
SCDNReports

INDOT Plow Driver Injured by Impaired Driver on I-65

INDOT Plow Driver Injured by Impaired Driver on I-65Indiana State Police. Last night at approximately 8:15 p.m., troopers were dispatched to an injury crash involving an INDOT (Indiana Department of Transportation) snowplow. The crash occurred on I-65 southbound at the 224.3 mile-marker. This is 4 miles north of the Fair Oaks exit and 6 miles south of Roselawn. Trooper Dennis Griffin arrived at the scene of the crash and located a yellow INDOT snowplow stopped in the left lane. A silver Chevrolet mini-van was also stopped in the left lane. Preliminary investigation revealed that the snowplow was actively plowing in the left lanes, with its amber lights flashing, when it was rear-ended at a high rate of speed by the minivan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
SCDNReports

Bunker Hill Teen Arrested in Miami County Shooting Death

Bunker Hill Teen Arrested in Miami County Shooting DeathSCDN Graphics Department. An Indiana State Police investigation into the shooting death of Hanna Cox, 18, Bunker Hill, IN led to the arrest of Jeremiah Smith,18, Peru, IN. Smith is incarcerated in the Miami County Jail facing preliminary criminal charges for involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, and pointing a firearm.
BUNKER HILL, IN
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Arrest Couple after Drug Investigation

Kentucky State Police Arrest Pike County Couple after Drug InvestigationKentucky State Police. A man and woman were arrested after illegal drugs were discovered to be in their possession. During the investigation of a domestic dispute, troopers located illegal drugs and evidence of drug trafficking at a residence on Compton Bottom in the Belfry community of Pike County.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
SCDNReports

Rape Suspect Leads Indiana Troopers on High Speed Chase

Rape Suspect Leads Indiana Troopers on High Speed ChaseIndiana State Police. Indiana State Trooper Dennis Griffin stopped a 1999 silver Honda SUV for speeding on I-65 near the 252 mile-marker, Merrillville, Lake County, Indiana. While speaking with the driver, the driver began to panic and while acting like he was looking for his driver’s license, he placed the SUV into gear and fled.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Teamwork With Indiana State Police Nabs Murder Suspect

At about this same time of day, the Carmel Police Department notified ISP that a suspect wanted in connection with a gruesome murder was traveling southbound on I-65 and entering the Clark County metro area. Sergeant Matt Marshall and Troopers Justin Smith and Dustin Whitaker began observing for the suspect vehicle and soon spotted the vehicle as it passed the 12 mile-marker just north of the Sellersburg exit.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Lee
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Makes Arrest for Assault 1st Degree

Kentucky State Police Makes Arrest for Assault 1st DegreeGetty Images. Kentucky State Police Post 5 was contacted in reference to a pursuit that originated in Gallatin County when the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and the pursuit continued into Owen County.
OWEN COUNTY, KY
SCDNReports

U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police Arrest Firearms Suspect

United States Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of Andre Johnson, a 28-year-old man with past addresses in Philadelphia. A Scranton police officer stopped a vehicle driven by Johnson. Although initially cooperative, Johnson later fled in his vehicle. A short time later officers spotted Johnson’s vehicle and attempted to stop it, but it fled again. Still later, officers found the vehicle crashed into a building. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed three handguns, a high-capacity magazine, and items linking Johnson to the vehicle and its contents. An arrest warrant was issued charging Johnson with carrying firearms without a license, fleeing and eluding police officers, and lesser included offenses.
SCRANTON, PA
SCDNReports

Drunken Stepdad Assaults Boy

An intoxicated stepfather injured a boy and CPS removed children from a mom who refused to take a drug test. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Just before 3 pm, officers responded to 17th Street and Thomas Avenue for a report of a disturbance between parents and students at the bus stop.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Street
SCDNReports

OD at the BP

Officers responded to an overdose at the BP and came to the aid of two people who attempted suicide. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. New Boston Police spotted a vehicle just after midnight that showed up in the system as stolen. They notified Portsmouth PD and followed the vehicle.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Sheriff’s Office swears in Cameron Caseman as Chaplain

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced that Cameron Caseman has been sworn in as the Chaplain for the Sheriff’s Office. I am happy to announce that Cameron Caseman has been sworn in as the Chaplain for our office. Chaplain Caseman brings with him experience, education, and the passion that is needed to be successful in this new role. He received his education at Emmaus Bible College and Emmanuel Baptist University, where he studied Theology. Chaplain Caseman is currently the Spiritual Coordinator for Adena Health System in Chillicothe, Ohio.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Two Franklin Furnace Men Arrested After a Crime Spree in Wheelersburg

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his detectives have been actively investigating several thefts in the Wheelersburg area, including the theft of vehicles, converters, tools, and guns. Sheriff Thoroughman stated that these thefts started around December 2021 and have been going on throughout February 2022. The investigation revealed that...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police: Woman Shoots Man In Olive Hill

Kentucky State Police: Woman Shoots Man In Olive HillSCDN Graphics Department. Kentucky State Police received a call of a shooting that occurred on Easterling Cemetery Road in Olive Hill. When Troopers arrived on the scene, they determined a male and female subject had been involved in a domestic violence situation and at some point, the male subject was shot one time.
OLIVE HILL, KY
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
108K+
Followers
4K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy