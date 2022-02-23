Indiana Traffic Stop Nets Approximately 190 Grams of Meth

Traffic Stop Nets Approximately 190 Grams of Methamphetamine Indiana State Police

Indiana State Police News

Indiana State Police Trooper Widner stopped the driver of a 2007 Ford F-150 for driving left of center and not wearing a seat belt on Louisiana Street near Mary Street. The driver was stopped on Read Street near Florida Street and identified as Brian Ellis, 62, of Evansville.

During the traffic stop, Ellis displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Ellis also refused to submit to a chemical test. An Evansville Police K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics inside Ellis’ vehicle.

Indiana State Police Troopers searched the vehicle and located approximately 190 grams of methamphetamine and an electronic scale. Ellis was also unlawfully possessing prescription pills and a loaded handgun. Ellis was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Level 4 Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officers: Indiana State Police Trooper Tyler Widner and Trooper Jordan Lee