Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity against COVID-19? Probably not.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith COVID-19 infection rates beginning to return to pre-omicron levels, is the U.S. any closer to reaching herd immunity?. Experts say it's not likely that the highly transmissible variant — or any other variant — will lead to herd immunity....

IN THIS ARTICLE
