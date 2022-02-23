ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Ofcom asked to review operation of Kremlin-backed news channel Russia Today

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lz2rQ_0eMcKFo200

Ofcom has been told by the Culture Secretary to review the operation of the Kremlin-backed Russia Today (RT) news channel in the UK.

Writing to the regulator, Nadine Dorries said RT was “demonstrably part of Russia’s global disinformation campaign”.

I can see no reason why it should be allowed to continue to broadcast in this country

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed in the Commons that Ms Dorries had taken the step.

In response to a call from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for RT to be taken to task, Mr Johnson said: “We live in a democracy, Mr Speaker, and we live in a country that believes in free speech and I think it’s important that we should leave it up to Ofcom rather than to politicians to decide which media organisations to ban.

“That’s what Russia does.”

Sir Keir said RT was President Vladimir Putin’s “personal propaganda tool” which spread “lies and disinformation”, and added: “I can see no reason why it should be allowed to continue to broadcast in this country.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Kremlin-backed RT brands call for Ofcom review ‘hypocritical’ in swipe at BBC

News channel RT has suggested that Ofcom would need to look at the BBC too if the regulator is to take the Kremlin-backed broadcaster to task over “state sponsorship”. Ofcom has been told by the Culture Secretary to review the operation of RT – previously known as Russia Today – which she said was “demonstrably part of Russia’s global disinformation campaign”.
WORLD
newschain

Germany signals major shift by sending weapons to Ukraine

The German government has said it will send weapons and other supplies directly to Ukraine, as Russia attempts to invade its capital city, Kyiv. As part of a significant shift, Germany is also ready to also support some restrictions of the Swift global banking system for Russia, officials said. The...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Nadine Dorries
BBC

Labour calls for Russia Today broadcast licence to be reviewed

Labour leader Keir Starmer says the UK must do more to fight Putin's propaganda. He called for the broadcaster Russia Today to no longer be allowed to air in the UK. Bortis Johnson said the culture secretary Nadine Dorries had already asked Ofcom to review the licence.
U.K.
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ofcom#Kremlin#News Channel#Uk#Rt#Labour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

US hacker 'in his pyjamas' takes down North Korea's internet in revenge for cyber attack carried out against him by Pyongyang

An American hacker 'in his pyjamas' has taken down North Korea's internet in revenge for a cyber attack carried out against him by Pyongyang. The hacker, who has been named only as P4x, launched repeated 'distributed denial of service' (DDoS) attacks against the communist state, crippling the country's few government-operated public-access websites and slowing email traffic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
120K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy