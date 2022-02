It’s no secret that airplanes are tremendously bad for the environment. Air travel, as it stands now, accounts for roughly 2.5 percent of global carbon dioxide (a major greenhouse gas) emissions and is trending to take up a quarter of the world’s “carbon budget” by 2050. According to the now defunct website “Shame Plane,” if you fly round-trip from L.A. to Paris so much as one time, you will personally emit more of those greenhouse gases than one person is “allowed” in a year per the Paris Agreement targets for climate-change reduction.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO