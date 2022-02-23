ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Scottish Ballet confirms it has ended sponsorship deal with oil giant BP

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSVWM_0eMcJpB300

Scottish Ballet has confirmed it no longer has a deal with BP due to a clash over future “green” company plans.

It joins the National Portrait Gallery, which announced the end of its partnership with the oil giant in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The two, major, art institutions are the latest in the art and culture sector to distance themselves from the global oil and gas company.

A spokesperson from Scottish Ballet said the dance company decided against renewing its sponsorship agreement with BP on January 31 as the oil and gas firm no longer “aligns with the company’s green action plan – to be carbon neutral by 2030”.

They said Scottish Ballet’s relationship with BP reached “a natural conclusion”, adding: “We sincerely acknowledge the long-term support of BP, particularly in helping the company tour to Aberdeen.”

The dance company was pressured by climate activists into cutting ties with BP during Cop26 in Glasgow in November last year.

Campaigners have been pushing the arts and culture sector to sever links to the oil and gas industry amid criticism that companies are sponsoring them to “greenwash” their reputations while failing to promise a shift to clearer energy.

Other leading art institutions including the Royal Shakespeare Company and Tate have already ended sponsorship deals with BP following environmental campaigns launched by artists and employees.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Germany signals major shift by sending weapons to Ukraine

The German government has said it will send weapons and other supplies directly to Ukraine, as Russia attempts to invade its capital city, Kyiv. As part of a significant shift, Germany is also ready to also support some restrictions of the Swift global banking system for Russia, officials said. The...
POLITICS
newschain

Phil Foden goal takes Manchester City six points clear at top of Premier League

Manchester City moved six points clear at the top of the Premier League but only after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over stubborn Everton at Goodison Park. Frank Lampard’s side defended resolutely for more than 80 minutes but a deflection to a Bernardo Silva cross left Michael Keane flat-footed and Phil Foden pounced on the Everton defender’s lack of control to finish from close range.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

National Portrait Gallery and Scottish Ballet cut ties with BP

Two major arts institutions cut ties with BP on the same day amid celebrity pressure over climate change. The FTSE 100 oil and gas giant is ending its sponsorship of both the National Portrait Gallery (NPG) and the Scottish Ballet, it emerged on Tuesday. Campaigners have been pushing cultural institutions...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Oil And Gas#Bp#Scottish Ballet#Aberdeen
BBC

National Portrait Gallery's BP sponsorship to end

Energy giant BP's sponsorship of the National Portrait Gallery is to end, following years of protests against the funding. BP has backed the gallery's prestigious portrait prize for more than 30 years. In 2019, past winners were among the artists who called on the gallery to cut ties with the...
VISUAL ART
Benzinga

Why BP, Exxon Mobil And Marathon Oil Shares Are Falling

Shares of energy companies, including BP plc (NYSE:BP), Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), are trading lower as oil prices dip amid hopes of de-escalation between Ukraine and Russia. Concessions to calm tensions between the two countries would alleviate some supply concerns, which have lifted oil prices in recent weeks.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

How Exxon, BP and Shell help Russia pump oil and gas

The West is promising "massive" sanctions on Moscow in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that European sanctions would target Russia's military, economy and energy, and Germany's decision this week to halt certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline built by Russia's Gazprom shows that the vast oil and gas sector isn't off limits.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Barrow boss Mark Cooper takes positives from touchline ban

Mark Cooper put a positive slant on his touchline ban and Barrow’s performance despite a disappointing 0-0 home draw with Harrogate. Cooper was this month found guilty of using “abusive and/or insulting words”, including a reference to gender, against assistant referee Helen Edwards during a game against Exeter earlier this season.
SPORTS
newschain

Paul Ince bemoans ‘naive’ defending as Reading slump to Blackpool loss

Reading interim manager Paul Ince labelled his team’s defending as “naive” after seeing the Royals slump to a 4-1 defeat at his former club Blackpool. The visitors came into the match on the back of a three-game unbeaten run that had eased their relegation fears, but an awful second half means they return to Berkshire without any points to help their survival bid.
SOCCER
newschain

England hold off Wales fightback to stay on track in Six Nations

England survived repeated second-half comebacks from Wales to keep their Guinness Six Nations title hopes alive with a 23-19 victory at Twickenham. Marcus Smith landed six penalties to keep Eddie Jones’ men out of reach, though there were shades of the 2015 World Cup group clash – Wales’ solitary victory at Twickenham in the last decade – as a comfortable lead crumbled.
WORLD
newschain

Ireland to close off airspace to Russian planes

Ireland will close off its airspace to all Russian aircraft, as the invasion of Ukraine continues. On Sunday morning, the Irish Foreign Affairs minister confirmed that Ireland will move to shut off the country’s airspace to Russian planes. He tweeted: “Shocking Russian attacks on Ukraine overnight. Ireland will move...
ECONOMY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
120K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy