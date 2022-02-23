Man charged with killing young boy makes first court appearance

Las Vegas, NV (AP) - A note that a young girl gave to her teacher saying her mother was being held captive and thought the girl’s brother was dead led to the discovery of the boy’s body in a garage freezer and the arrest of the mother’s boyfriend on murder and kidnapping charges, authorities said Wednesday.

The boyfriend, Brandon Lee Toseland, 35, was arrested Tuesday after police saw him leave his house with the mother in a vehicle in which officers also found handcuffs, Las Vegas homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Spencer said the woman later told detectives Toseland sometimes used the restraints to keep her in his custody, and that she had not seen her 4-year-old son since Dec. 11, when she said Toseland told her the boy had become sick and “that it was too late.”

“I remember that quote,” Spencer told The Associated Press. “There are still a lot of questions that we don’t have answers to.”

Later, Toseland told the mother the boy was dead, police said in Toseland’s arrest report, “and said she would not be allowed to see his body because he would lose his freedom.” The report noted that Toseland never called police or paramedics.

Police said in a statement the woman told detectives she had been abused by Toseland and was not allowed to leave the house alone or enter the garage. Spencer said detectives obtained a warrant to enter the house and found the boy’s frozen body.

Clark County School District police Lt. Bryan Zink declined to specify the boy’s sister’s grade level or identify the elementary school where he said the teacher gave the note to administrators who notified police. Zink said he believed the mother wrote the note.

Toseland made an initial court appearance Wednesday on two kidnapping charges before a Las Vegas judge who ordered him to remain jailed pending an appearance Thursday on an open murder charge.

Spencer said police were still gathering evidence in the case. He said the boy’s body was intact but bore visible injuries that led investigators to believe he was physically abused. Spencer declined to describe the injuries.

A cause of death will be determined by the Clark County coroner.

The mother told police that Toseland “was disciplining the boy extensively,” Spencer said.

He said the woman and Toseland had been together for about a year. Property records show Toseland owns the house near Lamb and Carey where the boy’s remains were found.