WWE 'NXT': Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa collide

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Rivals Tommaso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler finally faced off in the main event of WWE NXT.

Ziggler, who is a competitor on Raw, is seen as an invader on NXT who has his sights set on the NXT Championship, currently held by Bron Breakker.

Breakker kicked off the show on Tuesday and celebrated his successful title defense last week against Santos Escobar at Vengeance Day.

Breakker hyped up the upcoming NXT: Stand & Deliver event on April 2 in Dallas during WrestleMania 38 weekend and promised to leave with the NXT Championship still around his waist.

Ziggler then interrupted the champ and stated that Stand & Deliver is still a long time away and told Breakker not to get involved in his match with Ciampa.

Ziggler and Ciampa had a highly-competitive match with both grapplers pulling out all the stops to win.

Ciampa removed his knee brace and landed a Running Knee on Ziggler, which knocked him out. Ciampa went for the pin but The Show Off was able to get his foot on the ropes to escape defeat.

The battle moved to the outside ring area where Ziggler nailed Ciampa with a Zig Zag on the floor. The battle continued and Ciampa was able to deliver an Air Raid Crash on the ring apron.

Ciampa, as he started to get back into the ring, was suddenly attacked by a cameraman who used his camera as a weapon. Ziggler took advantage of the situation and connected with a Superkick, which won the match.

The cameraman removed his mask to reveal himself as none other than Robert Roode, Ziggler's tag team partner. Ziggler and Roode then started assaulting Ciampa until Breakker came to the rescue.

Breakker then laid down a tag team challenge for next week. The two teams started to brawl as WWE NXT went off the air.

Also on WWE NXT, the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament got underway.

The formidable duo of Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray took on Amari Miller and Lash Legend in the first round.

Shirai and Ray won the match after delivering a pair of Moonsaults followed by the KLR Bomb to Lash.

The second tournament match of the night involved Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter taking on Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley.

Catanzaro and Carter threw Nile out of the ring before they delivered a 450 Splash and Neckbreaker combo on Paxley in order to win the match.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Grayson Waller defeating LA Knight; Duke Hudson defeating Dante Chen; Pete Dunne challenging North American Champion Carmelo Hayes; Cameron Grimes defeating Trick Williams; and Nikkita Lyons defeating Kayla Inlay in her debut match.