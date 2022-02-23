ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper City, FL

Homicide Unit needs the public’s help to identify a gunman who killed a man in Cooper City

 3 days ago

Identify a gunman who killed a man in Cooper CityFlorida Sheriff

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit need the public’s help to identify a gunman who killed a man in Cooper City on Feb. 20.

The crime occurred shortly before 4:40 p.m. on Sunday at 5600 Flamingo Road. According to investigators, numerous ATVs and dirt bikes were riding northbound on Flamingo Road from Stirling Road when the victims were shot from a vehicle driving in the same direction. The vehicle of interest is described as a newer model Cadillac Escalade as pictured above. 

BSO district deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue quickly responded and located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Another man who was shot in the arm was transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. The preliminary investigation revealed they were visiting from Georgia. Both victims were ATV riders.

The BSO Homicide Unit is currently investigating this case. Investigators believe the ride began in Miami-Dade County. As such, anyone with a video that captured any portion of the ride, including the incident, is encouraged to come forward and upload the video on www.browardcrimestoppers.org. Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. Remember, tipsters remain anonymous. 

Sheriff Gregory Tony emphasized this incident is a stern reminder of the dangerous consequences of this careless behavior. “Although it is still early in our investigation, I want to take a moment to reiterate the zero-tolerance approach BSO has when it comes to these reckless daredevils who deliberately violate the traffic laws of our state. The shooting in Cooper City is indicative of the unfortunate and deadly implications that this illegal activity can cause. We will track down the shooter and bring them to justice,” Sheriff Tony said.

