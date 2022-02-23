OnePlus Starts Teasing Global Launch Of The OnePlus 10 Series

Android app support finally comes to Windows 11 with February update. The official news today begin with Windows 11 and another positive story.. It seems they're on a streak. We just got a new update that finally, and I mean FINALLY enables support for Android apps on Windows 11. Now, the Android app support is still in the "preview" stage but, the Amazon App Store is now available inside the Microsoft Store app with this new update. It brings a few thousand Android apps, like Amazon's own Audible and Kindle apps. Of course, it doesn't compare to the Google Play Store but there's still a ton of things to pick from here considering it's just starting. There's other improvements coming with this February update like some tweaks to the Task Bar. The time and date will finally appear on multiple displays and there's now an unmute button which will be available for Teams.. We're also getting updated Media Player and Notepad apps. Let us know if you guys have gotten the February update, or even Windows 11 because, I'm still struggling to get it on my Microsoft Surface Book.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO